The Life University campus is being decorated for the annual Lights of LIFE seasonal celebration.
The 2020 edition will begin on Thanksgiving evening, Nov. 26, and run every night, rain or shine, through New Year's Eve, Dec. 31.
LIFE introduced Lights of LIFE to the local community in 1989. It has now grown to be one of the most popular light shows in the Southeast, attracting nearly half a million spectators from the surrounding region. Cars, trucks, vans and buses cruise through the illuminated campus each year, often stopping along the 1.5-mile drive to enjoy an array of seasonal entertainments.
The admission price is $10 for cars and trucks and $20 for buses. The display opens at dark every night and runs until 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
As in year's past, pony rides, train rides and the petting zoo will also return, as will the concession stand, offering seasonal drinks and snacks for purchase. Each of these vendors is independent of the Life University Lights of LIFE operation. Schedules and fees for the vendors are at their discretion and can change at any time.
Lights of LIFE is a zero-profit operation. Per-vehicle fees go to offset the cost of electricity and those associated with ongoing operations.
For more information, visit LIFE.edu.
