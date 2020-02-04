The West Cobb Aquatic Center staff is offering lifeguard training classes beginning Feb. 11.
The course is designed to train participants to be effective professional lifeguards. After successful completion, participants will be certified for two years in lifeguarding, first aid and CPR/AED for the professional rescuer.
For more information or to register, contact West Cobb Aquatic Center at 770-222-6700.
