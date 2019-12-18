The LGE Community Outreach Foundation presented $250,000 to local nonprofit organizations on Dec. 18 at the LGE Community Credit Union’s annual Christmas breakfast, hosted at NorthStar Church in Kennesaw.
The event recognized nonprofit organizations from the metro Atlanta community and each nonprofit was invited to speak and share donor impact stories with the entire LGE team of approximately 300 employees. Nonprofits that received donations from the LGE Foundation included Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, SafePath Children’s Advocacy Center, Next Step Ministries, MUST Ministries, McKenna Farms, United Military Care, Calvary Children’s Home, CASA of Paulding County and Warehouse of Hope.
Each year, LGE employees nominate and select the organizations that will be supported by the LGE Foundation. The LGE Foundation organizes and conducts fundraisers throughout the year to raise money to contribute to those nonprofit organizations.
Every dollar raised by the LGE Foundation is matched by LGE Community Credit Union. Since 2010, LGE has given back over $1.2 million.
For more information, visit LGEfoundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.