Marietta-based LGE Community Credit Union will host a series of free community Shred Day events at high schools throughout metro Atlanta in September.
The events are open to the public from 9 a.m. to noon and provide a safe, secure way to dispose of sensitive documents.
Dates and locations are:
- Sept. 11 at Osborne High School, 2451 Favor Road SW in Marietta.
- Sept. 18 at Woodland High School, 800 Old Alabama Road SE in Cartersville.
- Sept. 18 at Milton High School, 13025 Birmingham Highway in Milton.
- Sept. 25 at Paulding County High School, 1297 Villa Rica Highway in Dallas.
- Sept. 25 at North Cobb High School, 3400 Old 41 Highway NW in Kennesaw.
Each vehicle is limited to five average-sized boxes or bags of material to be shredded. Acceptable items include paper, paper clips, staples, binder clips, and file folders. Participants are asked to have their items easily accessible from the back of their vehicle. Participants should also remain in their vehicle while an event worker or volunteer retrieves the items.
While the events are free, participants are encouraged to bring donations to support the host school's local food pantry.
For more information, visit LGEccu.org/Shred.
