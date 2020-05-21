Marietta-based LGE Community Credit Union recently completed several initiatives to support the community amid the pandemic.
In an effort to both support local restaurants and show appreciation for front-line medical staff, LGE delivered more than 500 lunches to four local hospitals across the counties it serves. LGE delivered lunches from Four41 South Catering in Canton to Northside Hospital Cherokee, lunches from Cheeseburger Bobby’s in Hiram to Wellstar Paulding Hospital, lunches from Dave Poe’s BBQ in Marietta to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and lunches from Lucky’s Burgers and Brew in Roswell to Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.
LGE employees organized an internal food drive to support three local non-profit organizations supporting those in the community most affected by the pandemic - MUST Ministries in Marietta, Warehouse of Hope in Douglasville and North Fulton Community Charities in Roswell.
Even though graduation ceremonies are being held virtually, LGE could not miss the opportunity to celebrate the winners of its annual service scholarship program. LGE worked with the school districts and principals to make a special surprise visit for each student. The winners of LGE’s 2020 Service Scholarships are:
Samuel Luong of Wheeler High School, who was the Cobb County School District winner.
Kyle Brown of Marietta High School, who was the Marietta City Schools winner.
Alanis "Laney" Broussard of Woodstock High School, who was the Cherokee County School District winner.
Anthony Minella of Milton High School, who was the General Scholarship winner.
For more information, visit LGEccu.org.
