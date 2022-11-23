Just like the children of today, the youth of years past looked forward to the magical arrival of Santa Claus and presents under their Christmas tree.
Below are some of the letters written by the boys and girls in every section of the county to the jolly old elf 100 years.
Editor’s Note: The spellings and punctuation that were used by the young letter writers and reprinted by the editors of the Cobb County Times and The Marietta Journal have not been corrected.
From the “Letters to Santa Claus” column in the Cobb County Times’ Thursday, Dec. 21, 1922 edition.
And stuff our bags quite full and tight,
You dear Old Santa, come tonght
You’ll find them very wide and deep,
We made them so to hold a heap.
For fear you may not find the way
I write to you this very day,
So you can come to us direct
And bring us all what we expect.
We live not far from Milford School,
Our place is high and very cool.
You’ll see wallets two in number,
Please sir, fill them while we slumber.
The largest one you will see
Will be the one that’s hung for me,
For I am the largest of the two,
And that is why I write to you.
They say I am a right good girl
And dearly love a pretty doll,
So if you will your ears incline,
I’ll tell you what to put in mine:
Just put in all the goodies first,
But please don’t let my wallet burst.
‘Tis made of cloth, strong and stout
So stuff it ‘til it bulges out,
But if you find it will not do
To hold the toys and goodies too
You can put them anywhere -
On a table or on a chair;
And so I’ll now which are for me,
Please put on mine a great big H.
Dear Santa, when you have filled mine
Look all around, you will find
One more, for close beside a box of pine
There one will hang for Josephine.
But she is fond of goodis, too,
So fill her bag before you go.
A watch and chain for papa I ask,
And if you please a rocking chair for mamma.
I will not now ask you for more -
Keep back something for the poor,
For they are good children, too,
Why should they not look to you?
Help to make their said hears light,
So visit every one that night.
And while you travel here and there,
Angels will sing up in the air;
Sweetly you’ll hear them, now and then,
Sing, “Praise on earth, good will to men!”
Good-bye Santa. Please do what I say, and you’ll oblige yours,
Hester Harris
Dear Santa Claus:
I am a little girl three years old and I want you to bring me a big “seepy” doll, and a little cradle and a little iron, a tea set and a table, some crackerjacks and some candy and nuts, and good old, juicy oranges and apples. Don’t forget all the other little children.
Little Sarah Norton, Rt. 1, Austell
Dar Santa:
I have been a very good boy this year, and I want you to bring me a watch and a pencil box, oranges, apples, raisins and nuts. I hope you will get around to all the little boys and girls this Christmas.
I am your little boy,
Herbert McClure, Acworth
P.S. Please bring me 3 boxes of fire crackers.
Dearest Sandy Claus:
I am a little boy 7 years old. I am going to school every day and I am going to tell you what I want for Christmas. I want a little wagon and a knife and French harp, and I hope I have not asked for too much, as you have lots of other little boys and girls to go to see. I live in Kennesaw. Please don’t forget the place.
Eugene Ellison, Kennesaw
Hello, Sweet Sandy -
It isn’t long ‘till Christmas times, so I though I would write you what I wish for. Please bring me a big doll that will say mamma, and a ring and some nice fruits and candies.
With best wishes,
Katie Mae Ellison, Kennesaw
Dear Santa Claus:
I am a little boy about 15 years old and I have been a good little boy this year. I have been bringing in coal and running errands for my mother so I am going to tell you a few things to bring me. I want a cowboy suit, pistol and lasso and if you have any trains that run on a track I would like to have one. Please don’t forget the fruit and candies.
Your friend,
Sammy Maddox, Maple Avenue
Dear Santa:
As I have never written you before I thought I would write this time what to bring me. I want a great big doll that will go to sleep and a parasol, oranges, apples, candy, just plenty of fire crackers. I hope I am not asking for too much. Wishing you a merry Christmas and happy new year.
I am your little friend,
Marie McClure, Acworth
My Dear Santa:
I am a little girl 4 years old; I can’t write, but I am telling my mamma what I want you to bring me. Please bring me a doll that has brown eyes and black hair, also a little doll carriage and please remember my little brother, Lanier, and I think he wants a doll. Hoping you will have a pretty night for your trip.
I am your little friend,
Inez McClure, Acworth
Dear Santa Claus:
I am 7 years old, and I am in the third grade. I thought I would write and tell you what I want Christmas. I never wrote last Christmas. Please bring me a seepy doll, a carriage, a bed and that will be all this time, but don’t forget to bring me some nuts, fruits and candies. Please bring Lee a sleepy doll and a winding up car. I hope you can get around this time.
A happy New eYar.
Merle Edna Hill, Powder Springs
Dear Santa Claus:
Will write you to let you know what I want for this Christmas. I want a rubber alligator, a banjo and fireworks and some fruit, nuts and candy. Don’t forget the other little children.
With much love,
Floyd Lutz, Rt. 4, Marietta
Dear Santa Claus:
We are two little boys that live on Route Four, Marietta, Ga., and we are being real good until Christmas, so you will bring us lots of nice things. Santa, we want you to bring us a little sand crane, a football, a little train, some fireworks and a lot of fruit, nuts and candy.
Your two little loving boys,
Hubert and Clarence Black
Dear Santa Claus:
Hello Santa, I am a little boy nine years old, and I go to school and enjoy it fine. I sure do love my teacher, and please bring me a little automobile and a bicycle and also a pretty rubber ball and all kinds of nuts and fruits and candies and everything else you want to bring me. Please do not forget my little sweetheart, and bring her something nice.
Your little friend,
Ingram Peck
Dear Mr. Santa Claus:
For Christmas. I want an electric train with a head light and a three rail track, and I want the cabin to be in the middle, and I want a big track and then Mr. Santa Claus, I want a wagon with rubber tires and a air gun and then I want you to make our room pretty and mamma said she wanted a pair of silk stockings and I want a pair of bedroom slippers and I want a big 5 pound box of candy and apples, oranges, bananas, pears, nuts, tangerines.
Your little boy,
Jimmie Cox Jr.
Dear Santa Claus:
I am a little girl 13 years old. I am in the fifth grade at school. Will you please bring me a pair of kid gloves, a second grade drawing book, a drinking cup and water colors, and all kinds of fruits and nuts.
Yours truly,
Edith Newton
Dear Santy:
Please bring me a wrist watch, a ring, a pair of kid gloves, a big sleepy doll, a box of candy and a lot of fruit and nuts. Please remember my mother and father and bring them something nice.
Josephine Harris
My Dear Old Santa:
I am a little girl nine years old, and in the third grade. Santa, if you get down this far, please bring me the following: a doll settee, toy cornet, a sewing box, toy wrist watch, a box of water colors, and a rubber ball. Hoping it don’t snow Christmas night, so you can make your rounds.
I am, your little girl,
Virginia Burnett, Powder Springs
Dear Santa Claus:
I would like to have some writing paper, a pair of skates and some books, some doll cover for my doll bed 18 inches wide and 27 inches long, a doll stove about 2 feet high and some candy, with love,
Nancy West
Dear Old Santa Claus:
It is going to be a cold Christmas, I think, and I am afraid you will freeze before you get to my home. I will hang my stockings by the chimney, the Christmas tree will be in the corner, I guess you can find it. So I am going to tell you what I want. A great big doll that has hair, a little glass automobile, a pair of scissors and a doll iron and a doll trunk so I hope I haven’t asked for too much this time and lots of fruit.
From your little friend,
Sallie Watkins
Dear Santa Claus:
We are three little school girls. We want you to bring us a tin horn that would blow loud; Lena wants a riddie horse, one that will step high, Madeline wants a toy auto that will run everywhere. Ethel wants a box of firecrackers, some of the kind that will shoot loud. Now dear Santa, bring us some good candy, nuts and fruit. Now dear old Santa, if it is not asking too much of you, bring us all a good looking fellow. We won’t want any more for we don’t want to be greedy for we have many more little friends we want you to visit. From three little girls,
Lena Hill, Madeline Aiton, Etherl Barfield, Route 3, Marietta
Dear Santa Claus:
Please bring me a nice raincoat and a pair of gloves and a pair of rubbers.
Herbert Lawson Martin, Fourteen years old
Dear Santa:
I am going to write what I want. I am a little girl 3 years old, and I have a little brother six months old and he has two little teeth and I am going to tell you what I want. A big doll and a new cap and a little pink sweater and lots of fruits and candy. And little brother wants a little rubber doll and a ring of rattlers. So by by.
From your little friend,
Rachel Watkins, Rt. 4, Acworth
Dear Santa Claus:
I want 50 firecrackers and 10 Roman candles, and 175 torpedoes and a rifle and 5 boxes of shells.
Your little friend,
Mansfield Latimer
Dear Santa Claus:
I am a baby girl and live at Iceville. Please bring me a doll and lots of oranges and apples. I have been sick and can’t eat candy. I will close, hoping you will visit all the little children.
I am your little friend,
Frances Lee Bowles
From the “Santa Claus Mail Box” in The Marietta Journal’s Thursday, Dec. 21, 1922 edition.
Dear Mr. Santa Claus:
I am a little 4 years old girl. I want you to come and be a friend to me Christmas. I want a doll and a horn and some apples and oranges and some nuts. I am a very smart little girl and remember my other littler sisters.
From a little girl.
Clara Mae Covington
By.
Dear Santa Claus:
I am a little girl 3 years old, brown eyed light headed fair complexed and very smart little girl and want you to bring me a big doll and some candy and fruits and nuts.
Lena Ann Dunn
Dear Santa,
I am a school girl 11 years old and I like my teacher fine. She said I may rite you a letter and tell you what I wish for. Please bring me a beautiful sleepy doll and some candy and lots of fruits and nuts of all kind.
From,
Ruby Covington
Dear Santa Clause:
I am a little girl 11 years old. Please bring me a string of beads and a sweater and a nice hair ribbon and some candy and nuts. I have a little sister 4 years old. Her name is Hattie Clyde. Please bring her a doll and a little horn and some apples and candy and plenty of nuts.
Please dont forget us Santa Claus.
Your little friend
Pearl Poss
R.F.D. 2, Marietta
Dear Santa Claus,
I am a little boy levon year old. Plese bring me some caps for my pistol and some fire crackers and all kinds of fruit and dont forget papa. Bring him a knife, that all I will ask fore this time.
Your friend,
Roy Lee Harris
Dear Sanda Clause,
I am 7 years old and want a doll and a story book and a cooking sit and some fruits.
Katerine Austin
2 Grad
Smyrna, Ga.
and I have a little sister 11 months old. Hir name is Mary Frances and she want a doll and a picture book and some fruit and bring mama a par of over shoes.
Dear Santy Claus,
I am a little boy age (9) nine years. I live in the county and like to get lots of pretty things. I am always glad when Christmas come. Please bring me a bicycle some candy and fruits. Please publish this in the Marietta Journal. Goodby.
Harold Rakestraw
Route No. 1
Powder Springs
Dear Sanda.
Please bring me a story book and a box of stationary and any thing you will bring and some fruit. Age 9 years and in the Third Grade.
Annie Grace Austin
Smyrna
Dear Mr. Santie,
I am a school boy. I am black headed black eyed, light complexion and 10 years old, in the primer. Santa I want you to come to see Xmas and bring me a train full of candy and a harp and some fruits of all kind and nuts. I’ll be very happy.
From Hasley Covington
Dear Santa Claus,
I am a little boy (5) years old, and am light headed, blue-eyed and fair complexion. I want you to bring me a trycycle and a horne and plenty of candy and nuts and fruits. I would like a hollots more but I have 2 more little brothers so bring them something.
Ardy Blain Brown
Dear Santa Claus:
We are two little cousins. We are two and three years old. I, Curtis, want you to bring me a hammer gun and some candy, nuts and all kinds of fruits.
I, Aurley Deen, wants you to bring me a horse, express wagon, ball, hammer, fire crackers, candy, nuts and fruit of all kinds. And dont forget our daddies and mothers.
With lots of love.
Curtis Abernathy and Aurley Deen Hamilton
Marietta, Ga., Route 5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.