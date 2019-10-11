The Center for Family Resources announced the creation of the Jeri Barr Legacy Endowment Fund.
The fund recognizes Barr's 35-year tenure as CFR’s chief executive officer and her transformational contributions in service to families in need in Cobb County.
“Jeri’s impactful career has been defined by decades of unrelenting dedication to improve the lives of children and families in need in Cobb County,” said Don Keller, CEO of Blue Sky Exhibits and CFR’s 2019 Board chair. "Her visionary leadership has also shepherded the substantial growth of scores of professional staff and helped to initiate and launch various other Cobb-based charitable organizations. This fund is a great opportunity to provide a sustainable source of revenue that both honors her service and secures the future of CFR, the organization that she led and loved so well.”
Family and friends will gather to celebrate Barr’s retirement on Oct. 24 at the Mansour Conference Center for an evening of celebration.
Long-time supporter and friend Jocelyn Dorsey, who retired from local station WSB-TV in 2018, after 45 years, will serve as emcee for the program. The event will bring together hundreds of family and friends, current/former staff and board members, representatives from peer and partner organizations, and current and former elected officials.
The initial fundraising goal to establish the endowment fund is $135,000. Donors wishing to contribute can visit cobbfoundation.org.
For more information, contact Kim Reeves at 770-428-2601 or via email at kimreeves@thecfr.org.
