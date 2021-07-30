The West Cobb Senior Center, 4915 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs, will have Learn Kubb on Sept. 29 from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Also known as Viking chess, Kubb is a lawn game that combines strategy and skill as one tries to knock over their opponent's pieces while protecting their own.
Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-528-8200 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.