UGA-Cobb County Extension staff will host several informative classes in the next few weeks at the UGA Cobb County Extension, 678 South Cobb Drive in Marietta.
The schedule is:
- July 23 from 9:30 a.m. to noon will be Food Preservation: Pickling. Participants can preserve their summer produce in this hands-on canning workshop. Light refreshments will be served. Space is limited. Registration is $20 or $38 with a "So Easy to Preserve" book. Call 770-528-4070 to register.
- July 30 from 8 to 11 a.m. will be Green Industry Update: Learn from the Experts. This program is designed to share practical information and research by experts. There will be information on fall turfgrass insect management, turfgrass disease management and evaluations and continuing education unit (CEU) paperwork. The course earns two CEU credits for category 24. The cost is $10. Space is limited. To pre-register, call 770-528-4070 or email CLBRIS14@uga.edu.
- Aug. 3 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. will be Make Your Own Vermicompost Bin. Each pound of worm castings from vermicomposting can cost $1-$3 at a local store, but residents can easily produce 3-7 pounds from their own vermicompost bin in one month. Participants will leave this class with everything they need, including red wiggler worms. The cost is $20. Space is limited. To pre-register, call 770-528-4070 or email CLBRIS14@uga.edu.
- Aug. 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. will be Cooking for a Lifetime: A Cancer Prevention Cooking School. Participants can learn about reducing the risk of cancer; who should get screened for breast, cervical and colorectal cancer; and how to get screened. Lunch will be provided, as well as a free cookbook, recipe tasting and prizes. Registration is required. To register, call 770-528-4070 or email zsoltanmammedova@uga.edu.
- Aug. 15 from 9:30 a.m. to noon will be Food Preservation: Jams and Jellies. Participants can learn the basics of making jams and jellies at this hands-on workshop to practice their canning skills. Residents can take home what they make. Light refreshments will be served. Space is limited. Registration fee is $20 or $38 with a "So Easy to Preserve" book. Call 770-528-4070 to register.
