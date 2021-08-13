Cobb County Purchasing staff will host another "How to Do Business with Cobb County Government" webinar on Aug. 18 at noon.
The free informational series features a single Cobb county department sharing details about the department, current/future procurement needs and specific points of contact. The August webinar will highlight Cobb's Department of Water Services and business opportunities for bid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.