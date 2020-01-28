The Georgia Department of Transportation will have a public information open house meeting on Thursday from noon to 2 p.m. and 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at The Gallery at the Cobb Galleria, 1 Galleria Parkway SE in the Cumberland area.
The meeting will discuss proposed Interstate 285 projects that seek to improve traffic flow and safety. The proposed improvements are for the northern I-285 corridor including: the I-285 Top End Express Lanes and three of the six I-285 Advanced Improvement Projects: I-285 Westbound Auxiliary Lane Extension, the I-285 Westbound Collector-Distributor Lanes and the I-285/Peachtree Industrial Boulevard Interchange Improvements.
