The Atlanta Regional Commission staff will host the webinar "Supporting Dementia at Home" on Thursday at 2:30 p.m.
This ARC-Empowerline webinar will educate people living with dementia, those who care for them and healthcare professionals about the wider circle of impact and how to support people living with dementia and their caregivers. Attendees will also learn detailed information about the types of dementia, their prevalence and future treatments.
For more information, visit cobbcat.org/supporting-dementia-at-home-arc-webinar-september-17-230-pm.
To register for Supporting Dementia at Home and to connect to past ARC webinars on a range of topics, visit atlantaregional.org/webinars.
