The League of Women Voters of the United States will be celebrating their 100th anniversary in February.
The League was founded a few months after women won their right to vote.
The first local League was started in St. Louis, Missouri followed by a chapter organizing in Webster Grove, Missouri - a suburb of St. Louis. Today, there are chapters in every state.
The League of Women Voters of Marietta Cobb, chartered in 1954, will join other local Leagues in celebrating the birth of the League with a morning open house on Feb. 14 at co-president Barbara d’Emilio’s home. The open house is open to all present, past and potential members.
For more information, visit https://my.lwv.org/georgia/marietta-cobb-county.
