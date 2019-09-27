Back by popular demand, Le Creuset’s Factory-to-Table sale will return to Atlanta for a second year at the Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Galleria Parkway in the Cumberland area.
The sale will launch with a special VIP shopping event on Oct. 24 and continue with regular shopping sessions Oct. 25-27. The VIP event will feature early sale access, mystery boxes and live music.
It will feature exclusive discounts on a vast selection of the premium cookware, including limited-edition colors and rare shapes and styles.
Tickets are now available for purchase in two-hour shopping sessions online. Ticket prices are $30 for the VIP shopping event and $10 for the Oct. 25-27 sessions with online pre-registration required. Le Creuset will be donating ticket proceeds from the 2019 Factory-to-Table events to Meals on Wheels America to support seniors facing isolation and hunger.
Hospitality industry members will have the chance to take advantage of exclusive deals throughout the sale. Chefs, restaurateurs and other members of the industry will receive an extra 10% off, on top of existing discounts with proof of ID, such as a business card or paystub. Online registration is required.
For more information, visit www.LeCreuset.com/stores.
