On April 14, Lawton Jordan was sworn into the Georgia Court of Appeals by Judge Stephen Dillard.
He was also sworn into the Georgia Supreme Court by Presiding Justice Michael Boggs.
Of note, Lawton has the distinction of having both of his late grandfathers serve on the Georgia Supreme Court - Justice Robert H. Jordan and Associate Justice G. Conley Ingram.
