Join District Four Cobb County Commissioner Monique Sheffield, CobbWorks, Cobb Police, Cobb Sheriff's Office, nonprofit organizations, Cobb Legal Aid, Cobb and Douglas Public Health, direct hire employers and recruiting agencies for a career fair and tenant forum.
The event will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cobb County Public Safety Police Training Academy, 2435 East-West Connector in Austell. The tenant forum will begin at 11 a.m. To register, visit jotform.com/211734632806050.
Onsite, employers will offer available job opportunities, nonprofits will discuss the application process for COVID-19 relief funds; and HUD counselors will assist in finding landlords who will accept Housing Choice Vouchers; Cobb Legal Aid staff will offer legal aid's services and meetings with attorneys for free legal advice; and public health will administer the Pfizer vaccine. The link to register for a vaccination appointment is cdph.jotform.com/212005955945963.
