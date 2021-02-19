Cobb 4-H staff is hosting its annual plant sale to raise funds for 4-H youth development, programming, supplies and scholarships.
Pre-orders are being accepted through March 5 at the UGA-Cobb Extension Office. The following plants are sold out - Camellia japonica (Rose dawn), Echinacea (Pow wow wild berry), Edgeworthia (Paper bush), Shiny bristle fern, Tassel fern, Helleborus (Candy love), Vernooij hosta, Rudbeckia (Cherry brandy) and Rudbeckia (Goldstrum).
Residents can pre-order by stopping by the Extension Office 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and placing their order in person with a Visa, MasterCard, Discover Card; cash; check or money order. Residents can also mail their plant sale order form with a check or money order to 678 South Cobb Drive, Suite 200, Marietta, GA 30060. All checks need to be payable to Cobb Extension/4-H.
Plant sale pick up will be held March 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jim Miller Park covered arena.
For more information, call 770-528-4070.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.