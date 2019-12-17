Three county libraries are serving as toy drive collection locations for the Caring Heart Foundation's Holiday Toy Drive.
Participants can donate toys to the local nonprofit organization through Friday. Suggested donations of new, unwrapped toys for children ages 2-17 include action figures, sports equipment, dolls, arts and crafts sets, board games, building sets, toy vehicles, pretend play and dress up sets, puzzles and books.
The locations are Mountain View Regional Library, 3320 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta; West Cobb Regional Library, 1750 Dennis Kemp Lane in Kennesaw; and South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road in Mableton.
The Holiday Toy Giveaway program will be held at Mountain View Regional Library on Dec. 21. The Caring Heart Foundation team will have gifts set up from 1 to 3:30 p.m. for registered families to select toys.
