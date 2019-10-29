The Keep Cobb Beautiful staff will host a free community recycling event for Cobb County residents on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Jim Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Road SW in Marietta.
Early arrival is recommended.
Accepted items include:
- Paper shredding with a 10 banker box limit.
- Electronics - Computers, cell phones, printers, hard drives, VCRs, keyboards, CRT TVs and CRT monitors. There is a $10 fee for each CRT TV or monitor. Cash only.
- Household appliances - Stoves, microwaves, ovens, washers and dryers, water heaters and refrigerators.
- Household textiles - Gently-used clothing and gently-used shoes.
- Styrofoam (polystyrene) - Packing peanuts.
- Metals - Steel, aluminum and cast iron.
- Hefty Energy Bag Plastics Program - Plastic shopping bags, plastic straws, stir sticks and clean foam egg cartons.
- Lawn and other equipment - Ceiling fans, lawn mowers, weed eaters and chainsaws. Fuel must be removed from tanks.
Items that will not be accepted include paint, batteries, medications, hazardous waste, flip flops, mattresses or carpet.
For more information, visit keepcobbbeautiful.org or call 770-528-1135.
