The Jennie T. Anderson Theatre, 548 South Marietta Parkway SE in Marietta, announced that the La Cage Aux Folles: In Concert scheduled for May 23 has been postponed until Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. due to COVID-19.
Any purchased tickets will automatically roll over to this new date with the same seating assignments. Those with tickets in hand need to email the Box Office Manager at ethan.everett@cobbcounty.org to be mailed a new set of tickets once the box office reopens.
For more information, visit https://www.andersontheatre.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.