Kennesaw State University Department of Theatre and Performance Studies will present a trio of productions for youth and families from April 2–11.
The free performances, available both in-person and virtual, are geared for a wide range of ages, from the very young to elementary school-aged children and to tweens and teenagers.
Baby Bear Sees Blue, for ages 0 to 5
Very young children and their caregivers will enjoy Baby Bear Sees Blue, an adaptation from the book of the same name by Ashley Wolff. Baby Bear, Mama and the Nature Spirits adventure through forest, fields, mountains and rivers to discover the many sights, sounds and colors of their natural habitat. This live, digital interactive performance will engage even the youngest of audience members.
Thumbelina, for all ages
Children of all ages will enjoy this new and original production of Thumbelina, created by KSU’s theatre students, composer Amanda Wansa Morgan and award-winning guest director Rosemary Newcott. The production features an all-new score of folk, R&B and a cappella music with a cast of 12 vibrant young actors entertaining audiences with music, dance and storytelling.
Meet-and-Greet and Sing-Along, for all ages
Audiences are invited to sing along with the cast of Thumbelina in person at a special event on April 10 at 11 a.m. Held at the outdoor gazebo on the KSU campus, the event includes not only a socially distanced sing-along, but also the opportunity to meet the characters from Thumbelina.
…and then he looked at me, for ages 10-plus
Parents and caregivers will want to join their middle and high school students for the thought-provoking …and then he looked at me. Written by award-winning playwright José Casas and directed by KSU professor Amanda Washington, this riveting performance addresses teen bullying and gun violence. The play attempts to answer what it means to be seen and heard, giving a voice to the unheard students within the high school system. Fast-paced and electrifying, the drama asks audience members to consider the world of two students who may appear drastically different, but are more alike than first presumed.
All performances this spring, whether face-to-face or virtual, are free with a simple reservation.
For more information, visit arts.kennesaw.edu.
