Kennesaw State University School of Art and Design seniors usually have a capstone art exhibition in the Fine Arts Gallery, complete with an opening reception catered by the students themselves.
This spring, because of COVID-19 and the move to online learning, the students are instead hosting virtual exhibitions online. While they may miss the in-person adulation and the accompanying finger foods, the students are optimistic that they may actually reach more people via the internet.
One of the classes, ART 4990: Senior Art Seminar and Exhibition, is a graduating senior capstone course that focuses on the development of a professional graduation exhibition, resume and professional portfolios and the exhibition pieces demonstrate work that represents both an individual style and a high level of conceptual ability and professionalism.
The process to go virtual was fairly straightforward once the decision was made. Students uploaded their artwork and descriptions, as well as their resume, bio and artist statement. The artwork was then featured on the website as a virtual exhibition, with the ability to share the link on multiple social media platforms, such as Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
ART 4980: Senior Portfolio and Applied Project is also a graduating senior capstone course. The class focuses on developing a professional portfolio showcasing work designed for various platforms. Students in ART 4980 will see their virtual exhibition up the third week in April, dovetailing perfectly
with the original exhibition date.
To see the virtual capstone exhibitions, visit https://arts.kennesaw.edu/visual-arts/events-activities/exhibitions.php.
