The School of Music at Kennesaw State University will have Fresh Air Fridays from Sept. 11 to Oct. 30 from 12:30 to 1 p.m.
Faculty and students will be performing on the stage of the outdoor Legacy Gazebo on the Kennesaw campus and the event will be streamed live via Facebook and also on arts.kennesaw.edu.
There is no charge to watch the performances.
The series begins with the Faculty Jazz Duo of Sam Skelton and Trey Wright, followed by the Percussion Ensemble with John Lawless. The Brass Ensemble with Doug Lindsey will close out September.
October begins with the Cooke String Quartet with world-renowned violinist Helen Kim and Charae Krueger, artist-in-residence in cello. The second week of October will feature the Student Jazz Trio, followed by The Marching Owls performing on the Campus Green. This will be followed by the Woodwind Ensembles with John Warren and finally the Percussion Ensemble with John Lawless will close out the series.
For more information, visit MusicKSU.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.