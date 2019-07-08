Kennesaw State University's Center for the Study of the Civil War Era will have the 5th annual Collector's Showcase on July 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the KSU Center, Room 400, 3333 Busbee Drive in Kennesaw.
Participants can see rare and highly collectible items from the Civil War, meet some of the country's top collectors and listen to their presentations on their most unique items. The Georgia Civil War Commission will also be showcasing its 2018-19 Art Contest winning submissions.
Some of the items in the showcase will include original Abraham Lincoln memorabilia, revolvers, rifles, swords, artillery projectiles, belt plates, coat buttons, buckles, knapsacks, ammunition cartridge boxes, percussion cap boxes, bayonets, maps, books and portraits.
Cost is $5.
For more information, visit http://cwc.hss.kennesaw.edu.
