J. Benjamin Taylor, an assistant professor of political science at Kennesaw State University, has published a new book.
Taylor's book, "Political Advocacy and American Politics: Why People Fight So Often About Politics," is about how potentially volatile political discussions are good, and that people with conflicting viewpoints should see out good-faith debate on the issues.
For more information, visit https://vimeo.com/520016984.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.