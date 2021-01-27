Looking toward focusing her career on global issues and social causes, Kennesaw State University senior Grace Stafford became one of the first students to participate in a new cultural exchange program to promote and develop women’s leadership through research, analysis and digital storytelling.
As a member of KSU's Model United Nations team for three years, Stafford conducted policy research about several countries including Indonesia, Palestinian Territories, Russia, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates. She brought that experience, and built on it, during KSU’s women’s leadership virtual exchange with Hassan II University Casablanca in Morocco.
Open to undergraduate and graduate students, the interdisciplinary women’s leadership virtual exchange involves approximately 100 students each from KSU and Hassan II University Casablanca over four semesters. The program is supported by a $102,550 grant from the Stevens Initiative, which is sponsored by the U.S. Department of State with funding provided by the U.S. government, and is administered by the Aspen Institute. It is also supported by the Bezos Family Foundation and the governments of Morocco and the United Arab Emirates.
The virtual exchange is embedded into different classes, such as a KSU course on Politics of the Middle East, with different students participating each semester. The program continues a cultural exchange between KSU and Hassan II University Casablanca that began in 2005.
Through the program, students engage in lessons and discussions about women and leadership, both within their own class and with students from the other university. The participants also select female community leaders to interview and feature in essays compiled on a website dedicated to the initiative.
For her project, KSU graduate student Rachel Westmoreland interviewed and wrote about Mary Frances Bowley, the founder and president of Wellspring Living, an organization that fights childhood sexual abuse and exploitation. Westmoreland called that “a cause that’s very near and dear” to her, as she has been trained in how to spot human trafficking while working as a flight attendant for Delta. Westmoreland aspires to work in government affairs in the airline industry after she completes her master’s degree in international policy management.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.