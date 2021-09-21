Kennesaw State University’s Department of Theatre and Performance Studies will present Wondrous Strange from Oct. 5-10 at the Onyx Theater on the Kennesaw campus.
Inspired by Kentucky ghost tales, this collage of short plays explores the fascination with hauntings, spirits and paranormal happenings. The nine little plays, or playlets, range from four minutes to 10 minutes each but are all tied together with a common theme.
Originally commissioned by Actor’s Theatre of Louisville, this Atlanta-area premiere has a cast of 17, four directors including three students, a student lighting designer and three professional guest artist designers.
TPS professor and director Karen Robinson is excited about the many possibilities the play offers for TPS students, whether on stage or behind the scenes, in the case of her three student directors.
TPS students Emily Denovich, Katie Nelson and Veronica Sanders are each directing two playlets.
Tickets for this in-person event start at only $10. Space is very limited.
Tickets are available at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35355/production/1059102.
