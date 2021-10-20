The KSU Department of Theatre and Performance Studies asks what might happen when Death shows up unexpectedly and tells Everybody his time is up.
“Everybody,” running Oct. 26-31, is Branden-Jacob Jenkins’ riff on the 15th century morality play, “Everyman.”
Everyman has been called to give an account of his life, but he can’t give an account, and he can’t take his worldly goods with him. “Everybody” is a mirror image of “Everyman,” but set in today’s modern world.
“A morality play happened in the medieval times," said TPS professor and director Amanda Washington. "It was a play that had a moral easy enough for the church congregation to understand: if you are a good person, when you die, you get into heaven.”
Actor Rich Gibson says that the play “asks questions of the audience as to what is truly important in life for them. This play raises death’s conscience in the audience’s mind.”
However, audience members looking for the Grim Reaper may not recognize Death in "Everybody," nor Evil, or Love, based upon the interesting costume designs by Summer Jack.
The dramatic set, conceived by TPS professor and resident designer Ming Chen, looks very much like Stonehenge, and it’s intentional. Washington says the set is “symbolic of structures that are put up in our lives, monuments that matter the most to us. But when it comes time for us to die, we can’t take those things with us; we can only take love with us.”
A finalist for the 2018 Pulitzer Prize, the play is rich in quality, and “while thought-provoking, is also filled with many funny moments as the character Everybody tries to recruit people to go with him and Death to answer to God as to why they have lived their life the way they have,” Gibson said.
The cast of nine includes five characters who aren’t sure which role they will be playing; each night, the cast selection is done by lottery on stage, in front of a live audience. The cast won’t know who is playing which support roles (the “Somebodies”) until they are on stage. Washington gave each student a heads-up on which night they were playing the lead, to allow family members and friends to come that evening. However, it’s a wild card for all roles on closing night. Each actor must know the other’s lines.
Gibson has done the math. "The audience will see one of 120 different possibilities of casting," he said. "Because of this format, each Somebody must memorize 85% of the of the entire script to be prepared to play any role. It is quite a challenge!”
Tickets for “Everybody” are $12-$20 and available at arts.kennesaw.edu.
