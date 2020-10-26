Kennesaw State University’s Department of Dance will present “Threshold” Nov. 12-15 via ArtsKSU Virtual.
The performances are free of charge and only a simple reservation is required to watch. “Threshold” celebrates the diverse artistic voices of the KSU Dance community through original works performed by the award-winning KSU Dance Company, in the first dance-for-camera event for KSU.
The restraints of attempting to host an audience during a pandemic led faculty to seek creative options.
Each work combines cutting-edge technology with original choreography, created by distinguished faculty members Andrea Knowlton, Sean Nguyen-Hilton, McCree O’Kelley, and guest artist Thang Dao.
Another unique aspect about the event will be live talkbacks with the choreographers to allow a closer look into the thought processes behind the works. To reserve a space for this free, virtual performance, visit https://arts.kennesaw.edu/concerts-and-events/dance.php.
