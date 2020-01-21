Kennesaw State University’s Department of Dance will present “Moon Dust” from Jan. 30-31 and Feb. 1 at the KSU Dance Theater on the Marietta campus.
The performance will feature two world premieres - “Moon Dust,” choreographed by Ivan Pulinkala, dean of the College of the Arts, in collaboration with the College of Computing and Software Engineering, and “Bones,” choreographed by assistant professor of dance Lisa K. Lock.
A choreographer, performer and professor, Lock holds a ballet diploma from Switzerland’s Grande Ecole de Danse and an MFA degree from the California Institute of the Arts. Her work “Bones” is physically driven by exploring manipulations of bones.
Pulinkala’s work is based on his research on the phenomenon of near-death experiences. Through “Moon Dust,” Pulinkala metaphorically explores the journey of soulmates through life into an afterlife, using visually stunning effects developed through a collaboration with Dean Jon Preston and designer Jaylin Gillam from KSU’s College of Computing and Software Engineering.
The production is unlike anything ever produced at KSU. Pulinkala visually alters the audience experience by using a screen that covers the entire front proscenium. At times, the screen is used as a projection surface that interacts with the choreography.
A cast of 15 KSU dance majors present this work.
For more information, visit ticketing.kennesaw.edu.
