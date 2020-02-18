Kennesaw State University Department of Dance will host Terminus Modern Ballet Theatre as they present “Modern Myths” March 6-7 at 8 p.m. at the Dance Theater on the Marietta Campus.
Atlanta’s new contemporary ballet company, Terminus Modern Ballet Theatre and KSU Department of Dance announced their partnership in fall 2019. The production will be the first performance hosted by KSU since establishing the partnership.
Alumnus John Welker started Terminus with the goal of assembling a world class group of dancers who focus on telling stories through dance.
“Modern Myths” is an original production that demonstrates that “you don’t have to go to New York City to experience world-class arts programming,” Welker said. “Modern Myths” will feature dance works that showcase Terminus’ versatile dance technique and includes students from Terminus School of Modern Ballet and a student enrolled at both Terminus School and KSU Department of Dance.
An evening of neo-classical ballet inspired by the legends of Greek mythology, “Modern Myths” will feature the Atlanta premiere of Terminus resident choreographer Tara Lee’s “Under the Olive Tree” and Terminus resident choreographer Heath Gill’s “Horizons.”
An Atlanta premiere, “Under the Olive Tree” first premiered with New Orleans Ballet Theater in 2016.
KSU alumna Angelina Pellini recently landed the job as stage manager for Terminus. She is now actively using her work experience from countless performances for both KSU Dance Company and the KSU Dance Festival, all under the tutelage of David J. Tatu, production manager for KSU Dance.
For more information, visit arts.kennesaw.edu/dance.
