The College of the Arts at Kennesaw State University has announced its 2019-2020 season.
This year will feature over 100 events in art and design, dance, music, and theatre and performance studies. There will also be special research in the arts lectures open to the public as well as ArtsKSU Presents, a professional series featuring internationally renowned artists and companies.
“We are committed to preparing our students for the professional practices in the arts as both scholars and artists, through engagement with our outstanding faculty and visiting artists," said Dr. Ivan Pulinkala, dean of the College of the Arts. "ArtsKSU will present world-renowned performers and artists across all four academic units, enriching the arts ecology of Atlanta.”
Highlights for the Department of Theatre and Performance Studies include "Daughter of a Cuban Revolutionary: Marissa Chibas" and The Q Brothers presenting a new way to experience Shakespeare with "Othello: The Remix," retold through lively and engaging rap and hip-hop. The Department of Dance is bringing Charlotte Ballet’s "Walking Mad" to Atlanta audiences.
Grammy-nominated clarinetist-saxophonist Anat Cohen along with her Tentet (rhythm section, horns, vibraphone, cello and accordion) will take the stage of the Bailey Performance Center in the School of Music to play their music, some of which is influenced from Brazilian music and African grooves to vintage swing.
The School of Art and Design’s Zuckerman Museum of Art will kick off the fall 2019 with the exhibition "Painting Who?" that focuses on paintings that serve multiple roles. Not quite sculpture, this work stretches — but does not break — the traditional boundaries of painting.
The College of the Arts is also offering several research-based lectures that are free and open to the public.
"The Aesthetic Brain" is a lecture by Dr. Anjan Chatterjee discussing his research using neurology to advance the understanding of evolution, production and appreciation of art.
For a complete listing of the College of the Arts 2019-2020 events, visit arts.kennesaw.edu. To buy tickets, visit ticketing.kennesaw.edu or call the box office at 470-578-6650. Tickets go on sale July 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.