At the final membership meeting of St. Joseph Knights of Columbus Council 4599 Fraternal Year 2020-2021 outgoing Grand Knight Nate Koller named both the Knight of the Year and the Family of the Year.
Marvin Wolgast was named Knight of the Year. Koller cited his boundless energy in helping to keep the council viable during the challenging pandemic year. His personal innovation and initiatives were significant. Wolgast was elected by the membership to be Grand Knight for Fraternal Year 2021-2022.
The Family of the Year Award went to Charlie and Mary Mullaney. Koller cited their constant efforts to facilitate for others through their ministry for the Developmentally Disabled and the St. Vincent DePaul Society. They are also vitally involved in other KofC and St. Joseph Catholic Church activities.
