The Freeman Poole Senior Center, 4025 South Hurt Road in Smyrna, will have a Knee Pain workshop on Jan. 12 from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Presented by Life Moves Manual Therapies, participants will learn the strategies they can start applying now that will help them get their life back - a life without stiff, achy knees.

Free, but registration is required.

For more information, call 770-801-3400 or CobbSeniors@cobbcounty.org.

