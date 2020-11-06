The Marietta Kiwanis Club of Marietta Golden K and the Kiwanis Club of Lost Mountain completed their Kiwanis Youth Charity Golf Tournament on Oct. 6 at the BridgeMill Athletic Club in Canton.
Over 100 golfers from mostly Cobb and Cherokee counties participated in the tournament, which is the largest and most profitable fundraising activity that the Clubs jointly sponsor.
Normally, the annual tournament is held in May. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a debate as to whether or not the tournament would take place at all. Because of Joe and Barry Carpenter of the Kiwanis Club of Lost Mountain the tournament prevailed.
Preparation started almost a year ago with weekly golf tournament committee meetings held at a local restaurant, when meetings were still held “face to face.” Then, meetings were held via ZOOM.
Prior to the tournament, a group of Kiwanis Club volunteers gathered in the parking lot of the Tim D. Lee Senior Center to stuff golfer goodie bags that were handed out to each golfer.
The tournament did not raise as much money this year as last year. It did, however, net $22,000 for youth charities in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.