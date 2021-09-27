Pictured is Mike Kaplan, Amiee Mendel, John Hubbard and Pat Abbott at the Sept. 15 Annual Youth Charity Golf Tournament, hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Marietta Golden K and the Kiwanis Club of Lost Mountain.
Pictured is Matthew Ellis making a great shot at the Sept. 15 Annual Youth Charity Golf Tournament, hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Marietta Golden K and the Kiwanis Club of Lost Mountain.
Pictured are hole judges Bill Clark and Gene Schumacher at the Sept. 15 Annual Youth Charity Golf Tournament, hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Marietta Golden K and the Kiwanis Club of Lost Mountain.
Pictured are golfers Jimmy Whitlow and Jim Walter at the Sept. 15 Annual Youth Charity Golf Tournament, hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Marietta Golden K and the Kiwanis Club of Lost Mountain.
Pictured is golfer Jim Farley having lunch at the Sept. 15 Annual Youth Charity Golf Tournament, hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Marietta Golden K and the Kiwanis Club of Lost Mountain.
Pictured is Gary Teate taking the wheel at the Sept. 15 Annual Youth Charity Golf Tournament, hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Marietta Golden K and the Kiwanis Club of Lost Mountain.
Pictured is Marie Cetrulo, Cindy Teate and Rose Warner at the Sept. 15 Annual Youth Charity Golf Tournament, hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Marietta Golden K and the Kiwanis Club of Lost Mountain.
Pictured is Mark Telling and Gordon Via registering golfers at the Sept. 15 Annual Youth Charity Golf Tournament, hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Marietta Golden K and the Kiwanis Club of Lost Mountain.
Pictured are volunteers Rosie Teague and Judy Pellino at the Sept. 15 Annual Youth Charity Golf Tournament, hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Marietta Golden K and the Kiwanis Club of Lost Mountain.
Pictured are Paul Smith, Duane Berardon and Mike Gerace the Sept. 15 Annual Youth Charity Golf Tournament, hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Marietta Golden K and the Kiwanis Club of Lost Mountain.
Pictured is one of the 23 raffle baskets that were awarded at the Sept. 15 Annual Youth Charity Golf Tournament, hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Marietta Golden K and the Kiwanis Club of Lost Mountain.
Pictured is the Tee it up for the KIDS in 2021 banner of the Sept. 15 Annual Youth Charity Golf Tournament, hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Marietta Golden K and the Kiwanis Club of Lost Mountain.
On Sept. 15, The Kiwanis Club of Marietta Golden K and the Kiwanis Club of Lost Mountain combined their efforts as they hosted the Annual Youth Charity Golf Tournament.
This year, 119 golfers participated to make the tournament a success.
The event was held at the BridgeMill Country Club in Canton on a cloudy day. The golfers started around 9:30 a.m. and the rain held off until later that afternoon. Some of the golfers, however, did not finish their round of golf in time to beat the rain.
Contest holes and prizes were awarded for: Straightest dive on Hole No. 1; closest to the pin on all par 3 holes; and 10-foot circle prizes. Golfers also had a chance to win 23 different gift baskets that were raffled off. The gift baskets ranged in value from $285-$525. Three live auctions included a $535 dollar gift basket from Carabas; a week-long stay at a Sky Valley chalet; and a $300 dollar golf package at the Cartersville Country club.
All proceeds from this fundraiser are distributed to various charities.
“You guys don't realize the good you do by having fun today … we make anywhere between $25,000 to $30,000 for the children's programs," said Joe Van Horn Jr., co-chairman of the tournament, to the assembled golfers just prior to their start. "This helps sponsor underprivileged, schools, special needs and again, this is the biggest fundraiser for both of our clubs. It's nice that we can do something that is fun that will help so many people. It will reach out to probably 400 to 500 or more kids.”
Later that afternoon, all the golfers and the volunteers were treated to a lunch buffet provided by the staff at BridgeMill Country Club.
