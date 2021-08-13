Members of the community are invited to participate in the Kiwanis Club of Marietta’s Field of Flags memorial scheduled for Sept. 4–18.
The event, a display of almost 3,000 three-by-five foot American flags at Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield, is one of the largest commemorations of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack in the nation. The event’s somber motto is ‘One life lost. One flag flown.’
Volunteers are needed to help kickoff the event on Sept. 4 to carry a flag in the procession from Grace Community Church on Kennesaw Avenue to the battlefield on Old Highway 41. Community members are also invited to attend the memorial service on Sept. 11. Capt. James D’Avolio from the New York Fire Department is this year’s featured speaker.
Other opportunities to participate in the Field of Flags include reading the names of those who died on 9/11 at the memorial service, sponsoring a flag for the display, visiting the battlefield during the two-week installation or sharing a personal memory at the online portal.
The 2021 Field of Flags is the fifth recurrence of this solemn remembrance. It came about as a natural outgrowth of the Kiwanis Club’s Flag Project, where club members deploy over 1,700 large American flags around Marietta Square and throughout the community on six patriotic holidays each year. In 2003, Devan Seabaugh, president of the club at the time, and the late Glenn Graham, the club’s chair of the Flag Project, conceived of a “field of flags” to honor those who perished in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack.
At first, the idea of deploying almost 3,000 flags, with its $30,000 budget and complex logistics, seemed almost insurmountable. But Seabaugh and Graham sold the idea to club members and friends throughout the community, and the project began to take shape.
A couple of anonymous Kiwanians underwrote the funding. Others worked with officials at Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield to meet the National Park Service’s requirements to use the site for the tribute. Club member Sam Kelly and Cobb Electric Membership Corporation provided nighttime lighting. Flagpoles were donated by Mark Wade and Wade Electric, and club members began to sell flags to defray costs.
Kiwanian Trent Turk of GeoSurvey Land Surveying recognized the challenges of placing thousands of large flags across the nine-acre site in an organized pattern. Using state-of-the-art surveying equipment, his staff marked the battlefield into grids and the placement of every flag was planned.
At sunrise on Sept. 10, 2003, volunteers pounded in almost 3,000 four-foot sections of rebar to serve as stands for the 10-foot flagpoles.
Later that day, Kiwanis Club of Marietta members led a solemn community procession, carrying the flags to the field where they were installed in neat rows. The following day, Sept. 11, the club held its regular meeting outdoors against the backdrop of American flags waving in the breeze, and a tradition was born. The club committed to recreating the tribute to 9/11 victims every five years.
Leading 2021’s 20th anniversary Field of Flags are co-chairs Councilwoman Michelle Cooper-Kelly, Frank Mims, Jamie Vann and a large Field of Flags Volunteer Committee.
For more information or to volunteer, visit www.911fieldofflags.com.
