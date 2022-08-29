Kiwanis awards Art Fund Grants Aug 29, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Artz for the Harp was one of six arts organization that serve youth who received grants from the Kiwanis Club of Marietta. Above, members perform at the Kiwanis luncheon Aug. 25. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Kiwanis Club of Marietta awarded its Art Fund Grants at a special luncheon last Thursday.Six organizations were recipients. The grants are given to non-profit arts organization that offer children’s education programming.Those sharing in the $25,000 grants were:ArtsBridge Foundation, Inc.Artz for the Harp Friends of the StrandGeorgia Symphony OrchestraMarietta/Cobb Museum of Art, Inc.Young Voices United Performing Arts School Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Anonymous Commenter Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Anonymous Commenter × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue. Register Log In Purchase a Subscription Read Kickoff '22 Now View the e-Edition Search the MDJ's archives Never miss important local news from the MDJ Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. MDJ News Updates Select All / None Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now Fire battled at Cobb courthouse Marietta looks to principal's fate next week Man shot and killed Sunday at Vinings apartment complex Business as usual at Cobb courthouse after Sunday evening fire Gangs, local aid, public trust top new GBI head’s priorities
