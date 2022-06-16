KENNESAW – About a dozen kids began a day of fun in the sun while creating and viewing art Tuesday at Smith-Gilbert Gardens Tuesday.
On Tuesdays, the gardens host "Terrific Tuesdays," workshops centered around a weekly topic. This week's topic was "art in the garden," where participants painted and made other art, such as origami.
First grader Natalie Esco, of Macedonia, Georgia, is one young artist who learned tips and tricks during the workshop.
"She likes to color, paint and draw. She would go on Youtube and watch a channel of a father and daughter working on different crafts, these videos would help teach her how to draw," said Deborah Newhouse, Esco's grandmother.
First-time visitors are encouraged to participate in creative workshops, which can provide a new creative outlet. Faye Ruud said her granddaughter, Natalie Checkwood, benefited from the workshop.
"It's a challenge for her, because she doesn't have much imagination. She's more practical, but she goes with the flow and ended up really enjoying the workshop," Ruud said.
The 17-acre gardens, which have 31 sculptures and more than 3,000 plant species, are open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Terrific Tuesdays are held weekly from 10-11:15 a.m. Next week's topic is "ecosystems."
