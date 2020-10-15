The Avenue East Cobb, 4475 Roswell Road in Marietta, will have a Kids Costume Contest and store Pumpkin Decorating Contest on Oct. 24 from 8 a.m. to noon.
Participants can bring children in their costumes, snap a photo by one of the fall displays and share it by commenting on The Avenue East Cobb's Facebook posts or tag them with #avenueeastcobb. The first 50 kids that show their posted photo to Smallcakes will receive a free cupcake. Photos with the most likes will receive a $25 gift card.
There will also be a Pumpkin Decorating Contest among the stores. Participants can snap a photo of their favorite and post in the comments or vote in the album online.
