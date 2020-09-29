Marietta-based nonprofit KIDS CARE will have a Gently Used Sneaker & Book Drive By and Drop Off on Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Marietta High School's parking lot.
Sneakers will be donated to Eco-Sneakers which gives the gently used sneakers to local homeless communities. For more information, visit https://www.ecosneakers.org/. Book donations will be donated to several local organizations and charities.
There will also be several Sidewalk Challenge Courses for participants to skip, hop and jump through. This portion is weather permitting. Participants will need to bring masks and maintain social distancing.
For more information, visit www.kids-care2018.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.