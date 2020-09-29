Kennesaw composer and singer Chris DeMarco has published his debut book, "The Cherry Boy Chronicles." Containing more than 100 photographs, the author's coming-of-age story offers an account of DeMarco's time in Vietnam and the music business.
As a teenager beginning his life's journey in college on an athletic scholarship, DeMarco's life quickly changed course when he was swept up in the Vietnam War escalation. After volunteering as an Army LRRP Ranger — a job so dangerous and vital that the enemy placed a bounty on all "Lurps'" heads — he was wounded and narrowly survived an ambush.
At home, he encountered a country in turmoil. With his childhood dreams shattered and in desperate need of help, he journeyed to Los Angeles to find his "brother" Ranger. He didn't find him, but he did find Charles Manson — and again barely survived. Out of the hospital, a chance meeting of rock star musicians set him on a path in music and a new dream. Though still haunted by the war, DeMarco struggled to express himself as a singer/songwriter.
This road takes him to Hollywood, San Francisco, New York City, Paris, Rome and London in search of love, inspiration and answers to life's eternal questions. Nothing comes easy, every step is fraught with danger. Come along and meet some of the stars in music and film of the '60s and '70s.
Readers can travel along with DeMarco and follow the extreme highs and lows he experienced in pursuit of "making it," all while attempting to keep a young family together.
DeMarco has been writing and performing music since the early 1970s, playing with a virtual “who’s who” of legendary musicians from Hollywood to New York City. To date, six CDs of original music have been released, the latest of which is "Genetic Marker." He also composed and produced the soundtrack to the 1988 cult action film, "Troma’s War," released in 2017 on 140-gram red and orange colored vinyl.
"The Cherry Boy Chronicles" is now available in paperback and hardcover at www.chrisdemarco.com. The eBook is available from www.amazon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.