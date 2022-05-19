After being diagnosed with kidney disease, Sandra Cannon thought her life would never be the same.
A resident of Kennesaw since 1971, Cannon, 82, lives an active life, busy with her church, home and yard. She is close with her son Jared's family, and her two grandsons, Reece and Chase.
Cannon said she felt exhausted for an eight- or nine-month period about a year ago when she learned her kidneys were failing.
"I was dragging, and I wanted to sleep all of the time," she said. "When you have kidney failure, you're constantly tired."
People with kidney disease aren't able to filter waste, toxins, and excess fluids from their body and need dialyzate, a solution of pure water, electrolytes and salts that help kidneys perform their regular functions.
After learning of her condition, Cannon had a treatment choice to make. The first and most common treatment option is hemodialysis, an often in-center treatment when blood is pumped out of the body to an artificial kidney machine and returned to the body by tubes. For this form of treatment, patients come into a kidney center three times a week to get their blood cleaned for four hours.
The other option, peritoneal dialysis, uses a cleansing fluid that flows through a tube into part of the patient's abdomen and filters waste from the blood. In peritoneal dialysis, patients receive their treatment at home through a machine attached to the stomach for eight or nine hours while sleeping.
Doctors recommended hemodialysis to Cannon, saying the home option wouldn't be the best fit for her, with the possibility of cross-contamination with her previous ileostomy. But she opted against that recommendation for quality of life reasons. For Cannon, the amount of time spent in kidney centers wouldn't fit her active lifestyle.
"My doctor said, 'You're wasting your time' (in pursuing the home treatment option)," she said. Yet Cannon said, "I enjoy my life too much. Hemodialysis just wasn't in my vocabulary. If I can't live my life to the fullest, I'm ready to meet my maker. I'm not afraid of it."
Peritoneal dialysis offers better lifestyle flexibility, as it allows the patient to receive treatment while at home instead of having to come into a dialysis clinic three to five times a week, according to Fresenius Kidney Care, where Cannon receives care.
According to Tara Towe, home therapy program manager at Fresenius, patients on peritoneal dialysis generally feel better due to the increased volume of treatment they receive.
"Your kidneys work 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and if you're only getting your blood cleaned three times a week, then you don't feel so good," Towe said. "So if you can get dialysis every day, get your blood clean every single day, then you start feeling better, and the patient has better outcomes."
To this day, Cannon believes she made the right decision. She has been able to continue doing the things she loves, like traveling with her family, participating in her church, and going on daily two-mile walks.
"I should have tried it months before I did. I know it was a miracle," she said.
Cannon, who lives on her own, appreciates the opportunity to live her life while plugging in the dialysis machine to her stomach at night.
"My life hasn't changed like I thought it would. PD has given me my life back, and for that, I am very thankful," she said.
Cannon is such a proponent of "PD" that she often extolls its benefits to others in need of treatment.
She has even traveled on cruise ships with her machine. Last summer, she went on trips to the Caribbean and Florida with the machine and had planned to visit the Greek island of Santorini before the trip was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions. For trips, Cannon has the dialysis machine shipped to destinations beforehand.
Donna Baldwin, Cannon's nurse at Fresenius, said she'd been impressed with Cannon's willpower in fighting the disease.
"She has taken this on and said, 'OK, this is a new lifestyle, and I'm going to make the best of it,'" Baldwin said. "Dialysis is every bit as much of a mental disease as it is a physical disease."
Cannon speaks with a positive outlook on the illness and the role it plays in her life.
"I don't have any problems. I am a very active person. I wake up in the morning. I feel good," Cannon said. "I may have problems, but there is nothing I can't handle. Life doesn't stop if you have kidney disease; there are options."
