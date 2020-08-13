The fifth annual #CityHallSelfie Day is Friday and the City of Kennesaw is participating.
#CityHallSelfie Day is a worldwide celebration of local government service, hosted by Engaging Local Government Leaders.
The event features online picture sharing in front of city halls and other government buildings. Participants take a self portrait or selfie in front of a city hall, and share it using the hashtag #CityHallSelfie.
Kennesaw's City Hall is located at 2529 J.O. Stephenson Avenue in Kennesaw.
For more information, visit https://elgl.org/cityhallselfie/.
