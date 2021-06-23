The City of Kennesaw’s Department of Parks & Recreation, in partnership with the Kennesaw Art & Culture Commission, will host a rock painting event as part of their Art in the Park Series on July 6 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Swift-Cantrell Park, 3140 Old 41 Highway in Kennesaw.
KACC members will be onsite for participants to paint Kindness Rocks to place in the Rock Garden that will be at Swift-Cantrell Park. The Kindness Rocks Project started with a goal of connecting people, inspiring and empowering others to create a kinder world. Painted rocks will be left in the garden for those in the community to take when they need an uplifting message. Unpainted rocks will also be in the garden for community members to take home, paint and bring back. The idea is to take a rock and leave a rock.
This Art in the Park is a free, drop-in style event. All supplies will be provided.
For more information, visit www.thekindnessrocksproject.com, www.kennesaw-ga.gov/parks-and-recreation or call 770-422-9714.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.