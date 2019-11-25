The City of Kennesaw and Kennesaw Parks & Recreation are inviting area residents to attend the grand opening celebration for an inclusive playground at Swift-Cantrell Park, 3140 Old 41 Highway NW in Kennesaw, on Dec. 18 at 11 a.m.
The current playground features nine slides, 11 swings and a main play structure that has 100 feet of ADA ramps and sensory boards.
The additions will include four play structures to approximately 5,000 square feet that is currently unused. This will include a main play structure that has wheelchair accessible ramps that lead to a ropes tower, sensory stations, an eight person wheelchair sway fun and a slide. The ramp system will also lead to pod climbers, a tunnel system and climbing apparatuses. The main play structure has 40 feet of shade.
The entire 18,500 square foot space will be made accessible to everyone by removing the wood chips and installing turf.
