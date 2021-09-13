The first annual Walk A Mile In Her Shoes event will be Oct. 9 at Swift-Cantrell Park in Kennesaw.
The event is hosted by the Cobb County Domestic Violence Task Force in partnership with The Kennesaw Public Safety Foundation and the Kennesaw Police
Department. Walk a Mile in Her Shoes asks men to literally walk one mile in women's high-heeled shoes.
“The discomfort of walking a mile in heels will never measure up to the suffering domestic violence victims endure; however, it does create awareness and lets victims know their voices are heard,” said Kennesaw Chief of Police Bill Westenberger.
Twenty women per minute are abused by their partner in the U.S. every day. In 2020, there were 95,839 crisis calls to Georgia’s certified family violence agencies. In that same year, there were 136 known domestic violence related fatalities in Georgia.
Participants can register online at www.walk-a-mile-cobb-county.eventbrite.com. The march will take place at 9 a.m. with check-ins beginning at 7 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.