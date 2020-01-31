Kennesaw Parks & Recreation will have a Valentine’s Dance on Feb. 8 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Ben Robertson Community Center, located at 2753 Watts Drive in Kennesaw.
The community center's banquet hall will be transformed into a colorful and tropical luau dance party. The family-friendly event will feature an "all-you-can-eat" dinner and dessert bar, photo opportunities and music by a DJ.
All adults must be accompanied by a child and all children must be accompanied by an adult. Seating will be open. Tables will be reserved for parties of six or more.
Tickets are $15 per person. Tickets can be purchased online at www.kennesaw-ga.gov/parks-andrecreation/ or at the community center. Advance purchase is required.
For more information, visit www.kennesaw-ga.gov or call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at 770-422-9714.
