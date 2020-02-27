The City of Kennesaw’s annual family-friendly, free Touch-A-Truck event will be March 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2600 Park Drive in Kennesaw.
Touch-A-Truck 2020, presented by Superior Plumbing, is a partnership between City of Kennesaw Parks and Recreation, Police and Public Works departments. Children can get up-close and personal with dozens of larger-than-life trucks, heavy construction and public safety equipment, cool cars and specialty vehicles.
Participants can meet vehicle owners and operators while touching, climbing on and interacting with this exhibition of transportation. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
For more information, visit kennesaw-ga.gov or call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at 770-422-9714.
