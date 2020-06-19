The City of Kennesaw’s Parks & Recreation Department will host six weeks of summer day camp at the Ben Robertson Community Center, 2753 Watts Drive in Kennesaw.
The All-Star Summer Day Camp begins Monday and runs through July 31. Camp hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Early care is available from 7:30 to 9 a.m., and extended care is available from 4 to 6 p.m.
The All-Star Summer Day Camp is open to ages six to 12. Each week’s schedule is hand crafted by Kennesaw Parks & Recreation’s team of camp counselors.
To see the 33 guidelines that Kennesaw Parks & Recreation is following and sign-up for summer camp through Civic Rec, visit https://secure.rec1.com/GA/kennesaw-ga/catalog.
The Ben Robertson Community Center is located at 2753 Watts Drive in Kennesaw.
For more information, call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at 770-422-9714.
